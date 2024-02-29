Switching to renewable energy sources to lead to cutting emissions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The energy sector and transportation account for the majority of carbon dioxide air emissions in Azerbaijan; however, aggressive initiatives are being taken to balance emissions by switching to renewable energy sources, Deputy Head of the Development of Renewable Energy Sources Areas Department at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Sahib Khalilov told Trend.

He made the remark during the Caspian Energy MeetUp event on "Green World Solidarity Year," organized by the Caspian Energy Club.

"To contribute to preventing global climate change, relevant work is being carried out in Azerbaijan in the direction of developing renewable energy sources," noted Khalilov.

He reminded that in October 2023, the Garadagh solar power plant, constructed by the Masdar company, was commissioned.

The operation of this plant is expected to prevent the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere by 400,000 tons, added the official.

Notably, on December 25, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring 2024 the “Green World Solidarity Year” in the country.

