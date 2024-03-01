Azerbaijan, UAE explore potential collaboration areas within COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan and the UAE explored potential areas of collaboration within COP29, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, we expressed satisfaction with the successful partnership in implementing green energy projects. We also discussed investment opportunities to expand our joint activities," Jabbarov said.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

