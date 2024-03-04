European certification empowers Azerbaijani STP Global Cable to promote green economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. In late February 2024, we received a European certificate for the fabrication of electricity cables for renewable energy sources (RES), said the Executive Director of the STP Global Cable LLC Tamerlan Kurkiev, Trend reports.

STP Global Cable LLC, which has been working in Sumgait Technological Park for about 15 years and is one of the major exporters of non-oil products, will contribute to the growth of Azerbaijan's green economy.



The executive director emphasized that the LLC is a key producer of world-class electrical equipment in Azerbaijan, including a variety of cables for use in the fuel and energy industries.



STP Global Cable LLC also manufactures payment terminals for various services in the country, cargomats (totally automated mailbox terminals), and other highly sought-after specialized equipment.



The LLC's Sumgait facility is outfitted with machinery from Germany, Austria, Finland, Spain, and France that fulfills modern environmental standards.

