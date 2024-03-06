UNDP administrator to discuss COP29 at Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is anticipated in Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are excited to have Achim Steiner at the X IGlobal Baku Forum addressing 'From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Objectives can be set for COP29' panel," the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) wrote on its page on X.

Along with Steiner, Tarja Halonen, Former President of Finland, Alok Kumar, President of COP26, María Fernanda Espinosa, former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Maimunah Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, as well as the representatives from the International Renewable Energy Agency, and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will be attending the panel discussion.

Meanwhile, the XI Global Baku Forum, hosted by the NGIC, is scheduled to be held on March 14-16, 2024.

This event will bring together around 400 internationally renowned professionals, as well as previous and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates.

The last Global Baku Forum in March 2023 saw the participation of numerous countries and notable international organizations.

The event drew four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers, and ministers, along with leaders from five UN organizations. Furthermore, there were 25 former presidents, 21 ex-prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries in attendance. Some 360 representatives hailing from 61 countries were in attendance.