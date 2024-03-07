Azerbaijani ecology ministry and ASCO rally eco monitoring of Baku Bay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), conducted environmental monitoring in the Bay of Baku, Trend reports via ASCO.

"Guided by President Ilham Aliyev's announcement of 2024 as the Year of Solidarity for a Green World and the fact that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku, the Caspian Sea Integrated Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology, with the help of ASCO's Orion 17 ship, conducted environmental monitoring in the bay," ASCO noted.

The statement clarifies that during the monitoring, bottom sediment samples were collected from specific depths of the sea in Baku Bay (the research area extended from the Baku Marriott Hotel to the State Flag Square).

"Based on the results of the samples taken, appropriate measures will be taken to improve the ecological condition of the bay," the statement from ASCO also reads.

