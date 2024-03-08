Baku hosts discussions on preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A meeting has been held between UAE Minister of Community Development, COP28 Youth Climate Champion Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

The meeting focused on arrangements for Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and involved discussions on potential cooperation prospects.

Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova also took part in the meeting.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.

