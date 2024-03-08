Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Green Economy

Baku hosts discussions on preparations for COP29

Green Economy Materials 8 March 2024 19:27 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts discussions on preparations for COP29

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A meeting has been held between UAE Minister of Community Development, COP28 Youth Climate Champion Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

The meeting focused on arrangements for Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and involved discussions on potential cooperation prospects.

Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova also took part in the meeting.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more