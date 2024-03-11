Azerbaijan sees COP29 as pathway to achieve Sustainable Development Goals - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this autumn holds particular significance for the country's global standing, political expert Turab Rzayev told Trend.

"Azerbaijan views this event as a key opportunity to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Rzayev said.

He emphasized that transforming the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation into a green energy zone is a primary focus.

"A strategic vision has been proposed to establish a green energy zone in these territories, leveraging significant potential for renewable energy production. The signing of agreements with foreign companies for the creation of a green energy zone indicates substantial progress in this endeavor," Rzayev said.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

