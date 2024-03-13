Azerbaijan to supply green energy to European market at new stage - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan will also supply green energy to the European market at a new stage, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov said on his social network account, Trend reports.

He recalled that in the first two months of 2023, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe climbed by 9.6% to 2.1 billion cubic meters (bcm), of which 1.4 billion were attributed to Türkiye and 600 million to Georgia.

Bayramov stated that during the last two months, Azerbaijan exported 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas, while the country's total gas production rose by 2.3 percent to 8.2 billion cubic meters.

"Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Europe is strengthening despite biased and double-standard statements from certain international entities, including some members of the European Parliament. Over the past three years, Azerbaijan has exported over 33 bcm of gas to Europe. In 2023, the volume of gas exports to Europe approached 12 bcm," he explained.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's role in regional energy security has been getting stronger in recent years.

"Considering that a Memorandum of Understanding on doubling supplies was signed with the European Commission in 2022, the priority remains attracting new investments in the development of gas fields such as Absheron, Umid, Asiman, Shafag, and Babek, which are planned to be commissioned in the upcoming period," the MP mentioned. "In the second stage, 20 billion cubic meters of gas will be transferred to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The Southern Gas Corridor's overall throughput capacity can be raised to 32 bcm."

"Energy obtained from renewable sources in Azerbaijan, through the territory of Georgia and across the Black Sea, can be exported to the European Union after 2026," he added.

