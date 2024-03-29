Azerbaijan, UNDP moot co-op opportunities within COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed opportunities for partnership within COP29, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Alessandra Roccasalvo, the UNDP Acting Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, our discussions focused on the agenda of cooperation between the organization and our country. We addressed the adoption of financial mechanisms for sustainable development, prospects for projects aimed at increasing investments in energy efficiency, as well as partnership opportunities within COP29," the publication says.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP-the Conference of the Parties-is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

