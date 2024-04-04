Azerbaijan to commission floating solar plant at Boyukshor Lake up to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. On the eve of the Baku COP29 summit, a 100 kW floating solar power plant (photovoltaic system) will be put into operation on the Boyukshor Lake, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, following a meeting with the delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"As part of ADB's "technical assistance and knowledge exchange for advancing floating solar panel technology" pilot project, the significance of launching a photovoltaic system of up to 100 kW capacity on Boyukshor Lake ahead of the COP29 event was underscored," the report reads.

The general contractor for this station is the Spanish Gamma Solutions business, which is well-known for its significant experience in solar and wind farm development around the world.



The Boyukshor Lake station will be made up of three sections of photovoltaic panels that will function on the same concept as solar panels, with a DC photovoltaic generator converting solar energy into electrical energy.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel