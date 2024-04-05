Azercosmos aspires for success of COP29 via Climate Change from Space platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos space agency hopes the electronic platform Climate Change from Space will contribute to the success of the COP29, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov told reporters, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark on the sidelines of an event themed A View on Climate Change from Space in Baku.

“Furthermore, open data will be a useful source of information for our researchers, scientists, youth and students working on climate, our water resources, and the Caspian Sea, for analytics, statistics, and forecasting,” he said.

Will be updated