MOL Group unveils largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. MOL Group has announced the inauguration of the largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe, located in Százhalombatta, Trend reports via the company.

With a capacity of 10 megawatts, this facility represents a significant step towards sustainable fuel production. The €22 million investment not only underscores MOL's commitment to environmental responsibility but also marks a pivotal moment in the hydrogen economy.

By leveraging innovative technology, including a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit provided by Plug Power, MOL can produce approximately 1,600 tonnes of clean, carbon-neutral green hydrogen annually. This initiative aligns seamlessly with MOL Group's overarching corporate strategy, SHAPE TOMORROW, which aims to foster sustainability, competitiveness, and self-sufficiency in the region.

The impact of this investment is substantial: the Danube Refinery's carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by over 25,000 tonnes per year. Moreover, by gradually replacing the natural gas-based production process, which currently contributes one-sixth of MOL Group's total carbon dioxide emissions, the plant will further mitigate environmental impact.

Commencing operations in the second half of 2024, the plant will primarily supply green hydrogen for MOL's internal fuel production network. Plug Power's electrolysis equipment plays a pivotal role in this process, utilizing electricity from renewable sources to efficiently break down water into hydrogen and oxygen. Notably, this process generates no polluting by-products and yields 8-9 tonnes of pure oxygen per tonne of hydrogen produced.

