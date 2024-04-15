COP29 to serve as major platform to accelerate green energy transition - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. COP29 will become a large-scale action platform to accelerate the transition to green energy, the event's CEO Elnur Soltanov said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

"We believe that Azerbaijan's commitments will open up new opportunities in this regard. Azerbaijan's role extends beyond hosting; our country will also lead negotiations at the conference. Thus, Baku will be in the global spotlight this November.

The truth is that the funds allocated for addressing climate change fall short of meeting the needs. We're examining the positions of all states and negotiating groups," Soltanov said.

Will be updated