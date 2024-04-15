Azerbaijan reveals its share in global emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan's share in global emissions is about 1,000, Director General of COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) Elnur Soltanov said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

“The share of the energy sector in emissions is 70 percent, while 90 percent of electricity is generated in a traditional manner. In this direction, Azerbaijan is making a very rapid transition to renewable energy sources.

We are attempting to convert our inefficient plants into efficient ones,” he emphasized.

