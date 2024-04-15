Energy supply of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan originating from green energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. For the past three days, alternative and renewable energy sources have provided power to Nakhchivan, the State Energy Service of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan said, Trend reports.

"Nakhchivan's power supply has been completely guaranteed for the last three days, at the expense of alternative and renewable energy sources," the information reads.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan. The region has a population of 459,600 and an area of 5,502.75 km2. It is surrounded by Armenia, Iran, and Türkiye. It is Azerbaijan's only autonomous republic, controlled by an elected assembly.

