IRENA highlights global role of green hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Environmentally friendly hydrogen and its derivatives are the key to achieving zero emissions by mid-century, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said, Trend reports.

IRENA representatives participated in the Green Hydrogen Summit in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on April 16.

"To generate the required amount of green hydrogen globally, electrolyzers with a total capacity of 5,722 GW must be operational by 2050. The clean hydrogen produced globally will lead to a 12 percent decrease in emissions and account for 14 percent of total energy use. This corresponds to IRENA's projection by 2050," the statement of IRENA said in the conference.

In fact, green hydrogen is often regarded as the cleanest fuel available today because it emits no greenhouse pollutants.

IRENA is an intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting the widespread and expanded adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy. It was officially established on January 26, 2009, in Bonn, Germany. Its founding conference is still regarded as a watershed moment in global renewable energy deployment.

