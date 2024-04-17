Green projects take center stage in entrepreneurship development fund's priorities - chairman (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Green projects are one of the priority directions for the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF), the Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Osman Khaliyev told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Green projects are one of the priority directions in the current year. Entrepreneurs have an opportunity to take advantage of the Fund's preferential lending mechanism to finance projects in the field of "green" energy and get a loan at an annual rate of five percent. So far, three projects in this area have already been implemented. One of them is aimed at meeting the energy needs of a poultry farm using solar panels. Another project focuses on the installation of electric charging stations, contributing to the development of electronic infrastructure. The third project focuses on the production of construction materials through recycling, contributing to the development of a closed-cycle economy," he said.

Khaliyev emphasized that such projects can be successfully implemented in various spheres of the economy and expressed the readiness of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund to finance all initiatives of entrepreneurs, including green projects, on preferential terms.

To note, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund granted 193.8 million manat ($113.8 million) worth of soft loans to finance 3,276 investment projects in 2023.

