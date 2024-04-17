Azerbaijani and UAE ministers meeting agenda disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, President of COP28 Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, have discussed topical areas of cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani minister's X.

"We talked about concerns on the COP28 agenda and the continuation of their solution in Azerbaijan at COP29. The UAE is prepared to provide all types of support to Azerbaijan during its chairmanship at COP29," Shahbazov emphasized.

According to him, additional subjects included the Ministry of Energy's collaboration with strategic partners Masdar and ADNOC on the Absheron gas condensate project in the Caspian Sea.

"The possibility of building production facilities in the green energy sector, expediting the construction of power transmission projects, and extending collaboration in the extractive industry were reviewed," the publication reads.

