Czech Republic, Azerbaijan can co-op in construction of small HPPs – ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Czech Republic and Azerbaijan can cooperate in construction of small hydroelectric power plants, a source in the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic told Trend.

"To focus on cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in the respective areas, several key measures and mechanisms are being explored. The signing of the Czech-Azerbaijani Agreement on Cooperation in Energy has laid the groundwork for future collaboration. The inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group in March 2023 serves as a suitable platform for further developing this cooperation. Joint seminars, conferences, and forums facilitate networking between business entities in the energy sector, providing opportunities for training and developmental programs," said the source.

The source went on to add that the Czech Republic is prepared to share its expertise and technologies in renewable energy, including bioenergy and waste utilization.

"Collaboration may involve the construction of small hydroelectric power plants and support for Azerbaijan's State Program on the use of alternative and renewable energy sources. Prospective cooperation in developing hydrogen and green ammonia production and usage, together with the exchange of experiences in crafting hydrogen strategies, provides further space for our collaboration. We will have an opportunity to address the main measures that would help us do so at the Baku Energy Week in June this year," noted the source,

The source said cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in the energy sector is developing positively, with both countries focusing on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies.

"Their shared interest in diversifying energy supplies and developing new projects in the energy sector underlines the importance of this bilateral cooperation for energy security and sustainable development. The Czech Republic's support for the import of oil and gas from Azerbaijan reflects strategic efforts to diversify supply routes and sources. In addition, both parties are interested in innovation and technological progress, including cooperation in areas such as hydrogen and green ammonia," added the source.

Azerbaijan's total installed capacity of renewable energy sources currently stands at 1,688 MW, or 20.3 percent of the country's total power grid capacity.

Azerbaijan has intensified its renewable energy activities, adding 363 MW, including through solar energy (230 MW Garadagh NPP) and hydropower. The country is moving towards the goal of achieving a 30 percent share of renewable energy in the energy balance by 2027.

The latest report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed an impressive build-up of 3,870 GW of renewable energy in the global energy mix, of which 1,454 GW is in China.

Azerbaijan produced 2.116 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity (almost 10 percent of the total electricity generation) through renewable energy in 2023.

