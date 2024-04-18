Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in UN General Assembly's Sustainable Development Week events in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will visit the US at the invitation of UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, the press release of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy said, Trend reports.

"Parviz Shahbazov will take part in thematic discussions on 'Closing the Energy Affordability Gap and Transition to Carbon-Free Energy Systems' organized within the framework of the UN General Assembly's 'Sustainable Development Week' in New York on April 19," the information noted.

The event is expected to discuss issues such as energy affordability, decarbonization, and the promotion of investments in renewable energy.

"The Minister plans to hold several bilateral meetings as well," the press release emphasized.

