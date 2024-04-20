Azerbaijan & IEA negotiate energy efficiency roadmap and collaboration on COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov at a meeting in New York with Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Mary Burce Warlick discussed the draft Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Azerbaijan prepared by the Agency within the framework of the EU4Energy program, the statement of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The importance of this document in terms of its contribution to the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's climate commitments was assessed," the statement noted.

The sides exchanged views on priorities of the COP29 agenda, including the adoption of new global collective financial measures, cooperation on COP29, as well as activities on Azerbaijan's promotion of renewal of Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) on climate commitments (greenhouse gas emissions), and intensive cooperation with the IEA in this context.

"Measures taken by Azerbaijan in connection with its accession to the Global Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Pledge and the Global Methane Pledge initiatives, as well as steps on energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, were considered," the information specified.

Additionally, the sides discussed innovations related to the creation of renewable energy production capacities in Azerbaijan, their integration into the energy system, the utilization of offshore wind energy, and the implementation of green energy corridor projects in various directions.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties- is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

