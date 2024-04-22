Azerbaijani Public Council under Energy Ministry visits Garadagh solar power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. On the initiative of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and with the support of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Energy visited the Garadagh Solar Power Plant (230 MW), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

"The council members were briefed on the operations of this contemporary power generation facility, inaugurated in October 2023. Details were shared regarding its construction, functionality, integration into the grid, green energy output metrics, and considerations related to technical, economic, environmental, and social aspects," the press release noted.

To note, Masdar is the primary contractor responsible for constructing and overseeing Azerbaijan's inaugural major renewable energy source facility.

