Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan to bring nation new opportunities - former ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for the country, former British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp told Trend.

"The United Kingdom collaborates with Azerbaijan on climate change issues, and I am glad that your country has taken the initiative to host COP29. Chairmanship implies accountability. The event will address global climate change and emission reductions. COP29 also provides an opportunity to highlight environmental difficulties in the Caspian Sea region and Central Asia, such as desertification and water scarcity. Azerbaijan has an opportunity to demonstrate how to overcome these difficulties," he said.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel