EBRD appoints communications officer for its 'green' initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Public Relations Manager for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the Western Balkans and Azerbaijan Rezo Bitsadze has been appointed as the head of communications for the EBRD's 'green' initiatives worldwide, Trend reports via his post on social media.

"I will remain in charge of the EBRD's external communications in Azerbaijan, as well as global coverage of the bank's 'green' activities. This appointment for the bank's 'green' efforts occurred in 2024, which is very critical for Azerbaijan as it prepares for COP29," noted Bitsadze.

According to him, the EBRD is a leader in climate finance, and half of its business worldwide is already green.

Bitsadze emphasized the need to promote sustainable investments, support everything related to environmental protection, regulatory (financing) reform, and mobilize private financing.

To note, the EBRD actively finances infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, and mutual cooperation has been successfully developing since 1992.

