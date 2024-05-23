COP29's chief negotiator shows up for Japan's Tokyo events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. COP29 chief negotiator, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, took part in the Global Transparency Forum in Tokyo, the social media website COP29 said, Trend reports.

“COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev led the Azerbaijani team to Tokyo for a high-level dialogue on transparency to increase national greenhouse gas emission reduction and adaptation (NDC) objectives. The discussions focused on how the NDC may promote climate change mitigation and increase confidence between countries to meet the UN Paris Agreement on Climate,” the information noted.

The information quotes the conclusion of Rafiyev's speech that “by strengthening trust, transparency, and confidence among the member states of the UN Paris Climate Agreement (signed in 2015), the NDC and other commitments will play a crucial role in the COP29 Presidency Plan and enabling action on the climate agenda as early as 2024.”

“We will continue to work with all parties to support them in preparing critical documents, including two-year NDCs, for COP29,” the press release of the COP29 chief negotiator quotes.

Meanwhile, while participating in the high-level dialog at the event in Tokyo, Yalchin Rafiev spoke alongside Japan's Deputy Minister for Global Environmental Affairs, the Director of Climate Change at UNDP (UNDP), and the Lead Environment Specialist at the Global Environment Facility.

At the second panel discussion, Rafiev spoke alongside the Deputy Chief Negotiator for COP28 in the UAE Iman Ustadi, and COP30 Chief Negotiator Tulio Andrade.

To note, Baku will host the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on November 11–24.

