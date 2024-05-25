US stands ready to support Azerbaijan within COP29 - Joseph Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The US is ready to support Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29, said the congratulatory letter of US President Joseph Biden addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28, Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"As you enter your fifth term in office, the United States will work to deepen our mutual collaboration on regional and global issues, including climate change and the green energy transition. We encourage Azerbaijan to take meaningful steps toward democratic governance and to protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Azerbaijanis. We look forward to advancing our shared climate goals at COP29 in Baku in November and stand ready to support Azerbaijan in making the event a success," said President Biden.