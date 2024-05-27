Azerbaijan's national education system needs to embrace innovations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijani national education system should embrace innovations, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said during the “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” conference, Trend reports.

He highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's transition to green energy and the hosting of COP29.

"As it induces distinct behavioral shifts in both economic and daily activities, I believe we can address this through education.

The foremost requirement is an educated citizen's perspective on the matter. Secondly, it involves skills, which are also intertwined with education. The lack of proficiency is associated with skills, evident in vocational as well as higher education. The third aspect, however, pertains more to science and innovation," he added.

Will be updated