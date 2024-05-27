Azerbaijan renewables agency and SMARTNATION sign cooperation memo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan (BOEMDA) and the human development platform SMARTNATION within the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" on May 27, Trend reports.

The document was signed by BOEMDA director Javid Abdullayev and founder of the human development platform "SMARTNATION," a member of the COP29 organizing committee Shabnam Mammadova.

The paper states that the parties will work together to combat climate change, promote green growth, and increase public awareness of the need to safeguard the environment.

"The memorandum of cooperation calls for supporting "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, green technology, product, and service production and use," the information noted.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

