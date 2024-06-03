Ukraine to take active part in Azerbaijan's COP29 - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Ukraine will take an active part in COP29 in Azerbaijan, the newly appointed Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev said during a press conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Ukraine welcomes the election of Azerbaijan as the host country for the 29th session of the Conference on Climate Change (COP29), which will take place this year. Hosting such a large-scale global event in Azerbaijan demonstrates the increasing role of Azerbaijan in the international community.

This was discussed during the visit of the Ukrainian Minister of Ecology, which took place last week. Negotiations were held with the Minister of Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during which the details of holding COP29 in Baku were discussed. Ukraine intends to actively participate in this event," he also said.

Husyev mentioned that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have strategic goals for implementing large-scale projects in the energy sector.

"Cooperation with Azerbaijan has strategic goals aimed at implementing large-scale projects in the energy sector. In particular, Ukraine's prospective participation in the Southern Gas Corridor is an important direction. We have broad opportunities in the field of green energy and cooperation in this industry," he added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

