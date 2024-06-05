IEA to work closely with Azerbaijan within COP29 - Energy Supply Unit'ts head (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The International Energy Agency (IEA) will work very closely with Azerbaijan within COP29 to ensure the event's success and maximum impact, Head of the IEA Energy Supply Unit Christophe McGlade told Trend on the sidelines of the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

McGlade mentioned that COP29 is a crucial moment for the world to help keep 1.5 degrees alive.

"That's why the IEA will work closely with the COP29 chair and Azerbaijan to make it a success and as influential as possible," he explained.

He said that Azerbaijan has listed several important topics it wants to talk about and advance as part of the COP29 process, and the IEA will be collaborating closely with the nation on many of the energy-related matters.

"We will be a strategic partner with [Azerbaijan's COP29] presidency on energy issues, providing our insights, our analysis, and our numbers, to help the country make sure that we can really see progress on the road to keeping 1.5 degrees alive," the agency's representative added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel