WindEurope highlights importance of green energy corridor from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan quickly met Europe's green energy needs with a corridor project to transmit wind energy from the Caspian shelf to Romania and surrounding nations across the Black Sea, WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion at the Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5.

Green energy is much needed by European businesses, he claims.

“Companies in the EU aim to find a solution to decarbonization, progressively give up fossil fuels, and move businesses to renewable energy. However, the EU now lacks sufficient renewable energy sources for this. The EU so wishes to import green energy, especially from Azerbaijan,” Dickson added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda addresses energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

