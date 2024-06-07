Bonn hosts presentation on COP29 preparations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company hosted presentation on the preparations for the COP29 on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in the German city of Bonn, Trend reports.

The presentation featured information on logistics, visa procedures, accommodation, as well as Blue and Green zones.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing rapid preparation process for the upcoming COP29 Conference, adding that the COP29 Operating Company reached significant progress in this regard and Baku would be ready to host this prestigious event.

He also highlighted the historical responsibility assumed by Azerbaijan and the country’s intention to make a unique contribution to the climate diplomacy, noting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared the year 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in the country.

Chair of the COP29 Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer Narmin Jarchalova provided insight into the logistics and operating processes, including the specially designed electronic visa system and construction of necessary facilities.

The presentation also featured a Q&A session.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel