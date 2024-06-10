Achieving clean Caspian and a green Middle Corridor requires co-op of surrounding countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) is a vital part of the Middle Corridor, and we believe this route through the Caspian should be sustainable and green, which will boost its competitiveness, said Taleh Ziyadov, CEO of BISTP, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the inaugural "Caspian Blue Horizons" event at ADA University during discussions on "Synergy between Science and Business for Climate Resilience and Sustainability of the Caspian ahead of COP29".

He mentioned that the port aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

Ziyadov stressed the importance of collaboration with all Caspian countries to effectively create a green Caspian and a green transport corridor through the sea.

"We must not forget that the Volga River flows into the Caspian. However, due to climate change, the situation on the Volga-Don Canal has deteriorated, and the Caspian itself is shrinking. We need to understand collectively what actions are necessary to improve the Caspian's condition. We must halt the negative impacts of climate change on the Caspian and keep it clean for future generations," Ziyadov emphasized.

He added that improving the Caspian's situation relies on human action.

"We plan to continue these dialogues. The platform provided by ADA University for discussions is crucial and offers significant opportunities to develop important solutions," Ziyadov concluded.