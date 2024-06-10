Azerbaijan's deputy energy minister highlights key points at upcoming COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A number of island nations may face extinction due to climate change, Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the first event at ADA University, “Caspian Blue Horizons,” dedicated to “Discussing the synergy of science and business in the field of climate and sustainability of the Caspian Sea in the run-up to COP29.”

"Negotiations are underway between Azerbaijan and island states that could be severely impacted by climate change. These states will also participate in COP29,” Soltanov emphasized.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan is directly impacted by the adverse consequences of climate change, including droughts and floods.

“The issue of water scarcity will be on the agenda for the upcoming COP29 in Baku,” the deputy minister concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel