EU sees 65% growth in wind, solar capacity since 2019 – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Since 2019, EU wind and solar capacity has grown by 65 percent (+188 GW), said European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, Trend reports via the European Commission.

Addressing the opening session of the 2024 European Sustainable Energy Week, the Commissioner noted that wind capacity climbed by 31 percent (+52 GW).

“Solar capacity has surged even faster, more than doubling (+113%) from 120 to 257 Giga Watts. This is equivalent to installing more than 230 000 solar panels every day during these four years. All this to say that the era of fossils fuelling our economies is behind us, and we are now firmly moving into the age of renewables. But this does not mean that our work is over. It is the beginning,” she said.

Simson noted that now EU must take the right steps to ensure that its industry can grow and compete in this new normal.

“And this is exactly what the Commission has been focused on over the past year. We are taking action to speed up the energy transition, secure our industrial base, and ramp up clean tech manufacturing in Europe. This involves many different avenues of work, but for the sake of time, let me focus on three key issues. First, we have moved from rules and target setting to a focus on implementation. Second, we are moving the needle on infrastructure. Third, we've been preparing the ground for hydrogen to take off in the EU,” the Commissioner explained.

Simson pointed out that EU has a completely new framework for Europe's hydrogen economy in place and this gives industry and business a clear direction of travel.

