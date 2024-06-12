Azerbaijan's Baku proves ideal venue for CANSO summit - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Baku is an ideal place for holding the June 11–13 World Summit on Air Navigation, CANSO (International Civil Aviation Services Organization) Director General Simon Hocquard told reporters on the summit's sidelines, Trend reports.

"Holding this event in Baku is appropriate and important, as this city will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November. Baku is therefore a perfect location because here the problems that will be on the COP29 agenda are being addressed, including the potential of employing alternative energy sources and lowering emissions. Climate change causes major problems and is pertinent to the aviation sector. Particularly, the worldwide aviation industry wants to have zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. There is much work ahead of us to do this,” Hocquard said.

At present, he said, 2-3 percent of the world's emissions come from the aviation industry.

"However, without implementing climate and technological measures, there is a possibility that this figure could increase to 22 percent within the next 20 years, which is something we must avoid at all costs," he concluded.

