Solar power plant to brighten up Türkiye's Istanbul International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Istanbul International Airport has ambitious plans to generate electricity from solar energy (SPP) and will become the first airport in the world to cover its electricity needs from SPP, Istanbul International Airport Planning Director Ismail Hakki Polat said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the CANSO World Air Navigation Summit in Baku.

"At Istanbul Airport, we will be investing 200 million euros this year to build a 200-megawatt solar power plant. Consequently, we won't be an airport that uses energy, but one that generates it,” he said.

He also emphasized that sustainable development is the main factor in the development of Istanbul Airport - the largest hub in Türkiye and Europe.

To note, this international airport was put into operation in the fall of 2018. It can serve about 150 million passengers annually, with the possibility of increasing to 200 million passengers.

The airport is equipped with the newest state-of-the-art technology.

