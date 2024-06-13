Turkmenistan drastically lowers Darvaza Gas Crater methane emissions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 13. Turkmenistan has significantly reduced methane emissions from the Darvaza Gas Crater, Trend reports.

According to an official source, specialists of the Turkmengaz State Concern of Turkmenistan are using a specially developed method to extinguish the Darvaza Gas Crater in the Karakum desert.

Turkmenistan has made significant progress in managing emissions at the Darvaza Gas Crater, effectively utilizing methods that will ultimately lead to the depletion of the gas flow moving towards the crater.

By capturing all the gas through existing wells, the country aims to extract and utilize the entire gas reserve efficiently.

Furthermore, this approach not only mitigates environmental impact but also maximizes the utilization of natural resources, marking a strategic step towards sustainable gas management practices.

A considerable decrease in methane emissions from the crater has already been achieved through the deployment of the approach.

The Darvaza Gas Crater, which has been burning for half a century, is located in the Karakum Desert, 266 kilometers from Ashgabat city.

In 1971, gas deposits were discovered in this region as a result of research and drilling conducted by geologists from the Soviet Union. Geologists made the decision to ignite the crater in order to stop gas emissions, but the fire is still ongoing.