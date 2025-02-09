Lithuania ready to share its expertise with Azerbaijan in renewable energy dev’t (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Lithuania is ready to share its expertise with Azerbaijan in renewable energy development, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"I believe energy, especially renewable energy, is a key area for cooperation. This sector brings significant benefits to both sides, and Azerbaijan is one of the most active countries in pursuing the economic opportunities presented by renewable energy, especially with the presidency of COP29. Lithuania can contribute its expertise in this area. While we may not have vast financial resources to offer, we can provide valuable know-how. Lithuania has undergone a remarkable transition since independence, moving from 100% dependence on Soviet oil and gas to energy independence. Next month, Lithuania will complete its transition to full independence from Russia, with our electricity system being connected to the European grid on February 8. Before, we already built electricity connections to Poland and DC cables to Sweden," said Vaškelevičius.

He pointed out that infrastructure development is crucial when Azerbaijan is planning to develop renewables.

"While it's possible to build renewable energy sites, it's equally important to think about how to connect them to the grid. Renewables are especially challenging because their output fluctuates depending on factors like wind and sunlight. Lithuania's experience in overcoming such challenges could be very valuable for Azerbaijan as it pursues its renewable energy goals," said the envoy.

