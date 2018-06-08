Preparatory work for issuance of new identity cards completed in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has completed all necessary preparation work for the project of issuing of a new type of identity card, Deputy Minister Elmir Velizade told reporters.

He expressed hope that the issuance of a new type of identity card will begin soon.

"Today, according to the plan, this is scheduled for January 1 next year. All the preparations have actually been made. The task of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies is to establish certification centers for the issuance of electronic signature certificates and its transmission to the Ministry of the Internal Affairs for its insertion into the data carrier, which are envisaged in the documents of a new model. From our side, the infrastructure is fully ready and efficient. We are ready to implement the project in accordance with the plan," Velizade said.

The deputy minister noted that this project will be very useful for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

"In fact, the signature will already be part of the identity card, and every citizen will be able to use the electronic services of state structures through this document. I hope that the private sector will also expand the range of its services, which will be available through identity card," the deputy minister said.

He also added that the speed of the process of issuing new certificates depends on the performance of the equipment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

