Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets

18 June 2018 08:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's company Simbrella gets ready to export "WokiFi" service to the markets of Great Britain, Greece, Qatar and Dubai, the company told Trend.

WokiFi service allows tourists to rent portable 3G / 4G Wi-Fi routers for universal access to the Internet. The service is being promoted together with the hotels.

The company said that the primary agreement on possible expansion of the service to the markets of these countries was achieved within the major IMEX-2018 Expo held in Frankfurt in May.

"WokiFi was presented at the national stand of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau. The solution aroused great interest among visitors," the company said.

"We were able to hold a series of meetings with business representatives. Now we are planning to enter the markets of Great Britain, Greece, Qatar and Dubai. We have certain activity in these countries. However, we first of all should negotiate with operators before entering a market of any country. For example, today, certain difficulties exists regarding entering the Dubai market. Here, it is quite difficult to agree with the operator, rather than with a hotel. If we manage to come to an agreement, then this will be the most ideal market for business development," the company said.

Presently, WokiFi service is offered at Sultan Inn Boutique Hotel, Seven Rooms Boutique Hotel, Sahil Hostel & Hotel, Boulevard Side Hotel and Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku.

Each hotel has the right to independently form its own pricing policy for this service and offer various packages. For example, now the hotels are practicing three tariff plans cost $3, $5 and $10, offering 300 megabytes, 500 megabytes and one gigabyte of internet traffic, respectively. The offered packages are valid for one day.

A tourist when connecting to the internet through a router is automatically redirected to the hotel page, where he/she can choose the necessary tariff package. Furthermore, the cost of the ordered packages is included in the total cost of living in the hotel.

The advantage of the WokiFi service is that tourist has access to the internet wherever he/she goes inside the country, while up to 10 people can connect to each device.

Today, talks are underway to expand the service in such hotels of Baku as Marriott, Park Inn, Hyatt Regency, Boulevard Hotel and Holiday Inn.

