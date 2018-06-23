Azerbaijan working to align its ICT infrastructure in accordance with EU standards

23 June 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is working to align its ICT infrastructure in accordance with European standards, Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the country said at a meeting dedicated to the role of multi-gigabit GEANT network in the integration of Azerbaijani science and education in Europe.

Guluzade noted that, within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program, a number of research institutes and universities of Azerbaijan have joined the European Science Education Research Association (ESERA).

"The created infrastructure serves the technological development of science and education. Currently, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of ICT are based on mutually beneficial principles and mutual respect. Today, Azerbaijan acts as both the main and reserve transit country of the European information highway. We work closely with the EU in the digital economy. Along with this, work is being carried out also in the field of the formation of a favorable start-up ecosystem, which will allow local startups to use the experience of European colleagues," Guluzade said.

He added that, one of the areas of cooperation with the EU is also the development of e-services, e-commerce, e-government, e-signature, and e-payments.

"Currently, the main emphasis is on mutual recognition of the e-signature between Azerbaijan and the EU. Recently, the Information and Computing Center of the Ministry was elected as an associate partner of the European Union's Future Trust project. This will simplify the process of mutual recognition of the e-signature between Azerbaijan and the EU," Guluzade said.

