Azerbaijan proposing to hold international forum on e-commerce (PHOTO)

11 July 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is proposing to organize an international forum on e-commerce in Baku in September, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said July 11 during the conference entitled as "E-commerce in Azerbaijan: current status and prospects of development".

Guluzade noted that, the event is planned to be held jointly with the European Union, the UN and other international organizations.

"The e-commerce has been developing dynamically in Azerbaijan in recent years. While the volume of retail e-trade in the country amounted to 25 million manats in 2016, this figure exceeded 46 million manats in 2017. Azerbaijan holds 68th place among 144 countries of the world according to the UNCTAD’s (UN Conference on trade and development) e-commerce index," he said.

Story still developing

