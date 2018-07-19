Sumgayit Technology Park supplies high voltage cable to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Sumgayit Technology Park (STP) has carried out large-scale deliveries of 110 kilovolt cable to Kazakhstan for the construction and reconstruction of the BURIL substation, STP told Trend July 19.

This substation provides electricity to a part of the third largest residential settlement in Kazakhstan - the city of Chimkent (Shymkent).

Earlier, STP supplied a large batch of cable products to Tajikistan.

The products were delivered as part of the reconstruction work in the Rogun hydroelectric power station. The enterprise dispatched two types of cables: control cables and low voltage cables (up to 1 kV). The cable products of STP enterprise have been exported to Tajikistan according to the agreement with "Tajikgidroenergoproekt" JSC on the reconstruction of the "Ravshan" substation.

The export contracts have also been signed for the supply of cable products to Georgia and Kyrgyzstan as of today. A significant part of the export work has already been carried out," STP company stated.

The high-voltage cables, designed for a voltage of 220, 330 and 500 kV are currently manufactured at the STP facilities. The Technology Park is the largest enterprise implementing new infrastructure projects in the power industry of Azerbaijan.

STP enterprise manufactures electric power and mechanical engineering products based on modern technologies, in particular, it has launched production of a wide range of different types of cables, transformers, high-voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, technical gases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news