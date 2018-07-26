Vodafone Ukraine may implement solution of Azerbaijan’s IT company

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Vodafone Ukraine, a mobile operator, is interested in the implementation of the Call Signature solution of Azerbaijan’s Digital Services Company (DSC), a source in the company told Trend.

The product has been recently presented to the operator, which is interested in its deployment for its subscribers, according to the source.

"The integration process is rather complicated, due to which technical specialists and lawyers of Vodafone Ukraine will have to study all the details regarding the deployment of this service," the source said. "In addition to Vodafone Ukraine, the Call Signature service will be offered to other mobile operators in Ukraine, because it becomes much more interesting to use the service when it is deployed by all mobile operators, as it was implemented in the Azerbaijani market."

Call Signature service allows subscribers of mobile operators to subscribe to each call, and the subscriber who is being called, can see not only the number, but also the signature that the caller has chosen. In this case, the caller's signature can be displayed on the screen, even if the number is not registered in the contacts.

The service is available in the networks of all three mobile operators of Azerbaijan - Bakcell, Azercell and Azerfon (Nar).

