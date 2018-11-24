M&C Saatchi may help Uzbekistan introduce VR/AR in education

24 November 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Haier may lease computers for Uzbekistan's schools, universities
ICT 11:49
Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:57
Uzbek region reveals results of state property e-trades (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 November 21:58
Uzbekistan to join one more international organization
Economy news 23 November 19:48
UNDP, UK helping Uzbek producers to boost competitiveness
Economy news 23 November 18:53
Accounted shares value of Uzbek bank reaches almost $240M (Exclusive)
Finance 23 November 18:30
Latest
Haier may lease computers for Uzbekistan's schools, universities
ICT 11:49
Foreign ministers of Japan, Russia discuss accelerating talks on peace treaty
Other News 11:24
Turkish company eyes joint projects in Azerbaijani construction market (Exclusive)
Business 11:21
Chinese fine arts luminaries to hit the spotlight at China Institute’s Blue Cloud Gala in New York
China 11:16
Kazakh National Bank announces tender for vehicle insurance
Tenders 11:13
Former Israeli defense minister met with Syrian rebels
Israel 11:10
Historic interior paintings of old Tbilisi house restored
Georgia 11:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:59
IFC helps to introduce an innovative tool for rapid and effective agri-risk assessment in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 10:57