Azerbaijani e-signature certification center eliminating flaws detected by audit

27 November 2018 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen state bank opens tender to conduct audit
Tenders 12 November 16:56
Azerbaijan's largest "cloud" provider looks to get PCI DSS certification
ICT 30 October 17:22
Azerbaijan's State Examination Center opens tender for audit
Tenders 29 October 20:21
PricewaterhouseCoopers to provide consulting for Safe City in Uzbekistan
Economic News 24 October 12:00
Azerbaijan reveals date of issuance of digital SSL certificates
ICT 25 September 09:13
Market of audit services in Uzbekistan changing
Economic News 21 September 17:16
Latest
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 20:31
Azerbaijan eyes to implement 2 new projects in women’s entrepreneurship
Economic News 20:22
Armenia’s attempted provocation suppressed in UNESCO Interparliamentary Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 20:11
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed S. Korean envoy (PHOTO)
Politics 20:04
Turnover in Azerbaijani securities market grows
Finance 19:58
Azerbaijani peacekeepers to participate in int'l mission in South Sudan
Politics 19:56
Azerbaijan, Australia mulling new projects
Economic News 19:48
$1B allocated for oil reservoirs in Iran’s Gachsaran
Oil&Gas 19:34