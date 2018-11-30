Deputy minister: Azerbaijani e-commerce market showing high growth rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani e-commerce market is showing high growth rate, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

“The vast majority of purchases account for popular e-commerce platforms of the US and China,” he noted. “However, the number of users and local platforms is also growing in Azerbaijan. There are no restrictions in this area, and anyone can freely purchase goods outside the country and deliver the order to the country. As we know, our ministry has a project in e-commerce, which provides for the delivery of orders from Chinese trading platforms to the country and their redistribution to other countries.”

He added that those who make purchases online, as well as sellers, are interested in trusting relationships.

“From this point of view, the use of e-signature plays an important role,” said Valizade.

