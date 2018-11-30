Deputy minister: Azerbaijani e-commerce market showing high growth rate

30 November 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani e-commerce market is showing high growth rate, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

“The vast majority of purchases account for popular e-commerce platforms of the US and China,” he noted. “However, the number of users and local platforms is also growing in Azerbaijan. There are no restrictions in this area, and anyone can freely purchase goods outside the country and deliver the order to the country. As we know, our ministry has a project in e-commerce, which provides for the delivery of orders from Chinese trading platforms to the country and their redistribution to other countries.”

He added that those who make purchases online, as well as sellers, are interested in trusting relationships.

“From this point of view, the use of e-signature plays an important role,” said Valizade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to send peacekeepers to South Sudan
Politics 17:08
Azerbaijan eyes to bring share of SMEs in population’s employment to 40% (PHOTO)
Business 17:01
Azerbaijan adjusts Electoral Code to fit with Constitution over presidential election
Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan to increase egg exports in 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy 16:28
Azerbaijan plans to expand textile exports to neighboring countries in 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy 15:39
Azerbaijan raising excise rates on imported cars
Economy 15:04
Latest
Azerbaijan to send peacekeepers to South Sudan
Politics 17:08
Ambassador: Russia ready for ‘candid, respectful’ dialogue with US on arms control
Russia 17:08
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation example for other countries - FIG Athletes’ Commission (PHOTO)
Society 17:07
China warned to prepare for lengthy trade war with US
China 17:03
Azerbaijan eyes to bring share of SMEs in population’s employment to 40% (PHOTO)
Business 17:01
Pentagon looks to exoskeletons to build 'super-soldiers'
US 16:58
Israeli runners take part in Hirus Ultra Marathon Jerusalem 2018
Israel 16:54
Azerbaijan adjusts Electoral Code to fit with Constitution over presidential election
Politics 16:53
UAE to expand recognition of fund licenses in bid to lure investment
Arab World 16:51