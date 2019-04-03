Kazakhstani delegation visits High-Tech Park in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and other Kazakh officials, visited Azerbaijan's High Technologies Park under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the country, Trend reports.

The Director of the High-Tech Park Tural Karimli told the guests about the park's activities, the future work of the Innovation Agency and the Falcons Summit.

Representatives of leading international companies in Azerbaijan, such as Huawei, CISCO, Oracle, Lenovo, BestComp Group, participated in the event and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

