AzerTelecom becomes official partner of global companies in cyber security

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

“AzerTelecom” LLC - the Internet backbone provider that connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network has acquired the status of an official partner of the world-famous companies “Trend Micro”, “Symantec”, “ESET”, “Quest”, and “One Identity”, specializing in cybersecurity.

The partnership with the above-mentioned popular companies allows “AzerTelecom” to provide solutions to corporate customers in the field of cybersecurity. Partnership with these global companies allows “AzerTelecom” to protect the systems, networks, and software of its corporate customers from various digital attack with the advanced cybersecurity solutions from above-mentioned companies and thus to contribute to safer and more reliable business operations of its customers.

Currently, in the background of providing a significant attention to information security issues around the world, “AzerTelecom” strives to provide its customers with high-quality solutions and state-of-the-art approaches in the field of cybersecurity. Thus, the adoption of effective preventive measures is especially difficult today since the various devices and platforms are improving day by day. The solutions provided by “AzerTelecom” allow companies to effectively respond to the challenges they face in the field of security, in keeping with the requirements of the time. Note that the staff of the Commercial Department of “AzerTelecom” LLC also participated in specialized training on cybersecurity and received corresponding certificates.

“AzerTelecom” LLC was established in 2008 and is the subsidiary of the country’s first mobile operator - Bakcell. The company offers a wide range of advanced services for local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector. Currently, “AzerTelecom”, in addition to the statuses of Azerbaijan as an Energy and Transport Center, is implementing the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to transform Azerbaijan into a Regional Digital Center. The goal of the “Digital Hub” program is to turn the country into a Digital Center for the Caucasus, the CIS, Central and South Asia, the Middle East, and adjacent regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news